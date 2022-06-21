QUINCY — The trial of a Springfield man charged in connection with a 2021 carjacking and home invasion set to start Tuesday was delayed after he asked for an attorney.
Bradley S. Yohn, 35, was representing himself in the case, but asked for an attorney moments before prospective jurors were to enter the courtroom.
Judge Roger Thomson referred Yohn's case to the public defender's office, though Yohn made it clear that he wouldn't work with a public defender.
"I'm just going to fire whoever you appoint and represent myself pro se later," Yohn said in court.
Yohn was represented by Public Defender John Citro until he decided to represent himself during a May 11 hearing.
He has pleaded not guilty to two counts of home invasion, one count of aggravated kidnapping, one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking, one count of aggravated criminal sexual assault and one count of residential burglary.
He is alleged to have used force or the threat of force to take a vehicle and kidnap Christine “Tina” Schmitt on Nov. 9, 2021. He then reportedly used force to enter the woman’s home and was alleged to have been carrying a knife.
Schmitt died the following month but the Adams County state’s attorney’s office declined to file additional charges following an investigation to determine if the incident contributed to her death.
Several motions filed by Yohn also were denied Tuesday. He has repeatedly claimed that he did not receive all the discovery in the case and sought to have his case dismissed.
In denying several of his motions, Thomson told Yohn that he could seek a continuance to provide more time to prepare for trial, but Yohn declined.
Yohn said he was never provided a statement that Karen D. Blackledge gave to Springfield Police after their November arrest.
"I'll give the prosecution the 70 years if they can pull it up," Yohn said.
"If he's going to plead guilty if I can pull it up, I'll pull it up," said Josh Jones, lead trial attorney for the Adams County state's attorney's office.
Jones reiterated that Blackledge's statement in Springfield was not in connection to the Adams County case but didn't elaborate. However, Yohn said it was in connection with a homicide investigation.
The body of Derek J. Banker Barnett, 30, of Virden was discovered Nov. 10 as Yohn and Blackledge were arrested. The death was being treated as a homicide.
Thomson said Yohn could subpoena the Springfield Police Department for the statement.
Blackledge was sentenced to 40 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections on May 5 after she pleaded guilty to one count of home invasion and one count of aggravated criminal sexual assault.
Yohn is set to return to court July 6.
He continues to be held in the Adams County Jail on $15 million bond.