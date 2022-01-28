QUINCY — The trial of a Springfield man charged in the November carjacking and kidnapping of an Adams County woman has been delayed.
Bradley S. Yohn was set to go to trial in February but it was moved to the March jury trial docket during a pre-trial hearing Friday in Adams County Circuit Court.
The Adams County state's attorney's office filed the motion to continue the case last week.
Yohn's attorney, Public Defender John Citro, said his client invoked speedy trial, but that the March docket would comply with the 120-day window. Citro said he also was not ready for trial.
Yohn, 34, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of home invasion, one count of aggravated kidnapping, one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking, one count of aggravated criminal sexual assault and one count of residential burglary in the Nov. 9 incident, where Yohn allegedly used force or the threat of force to take a vehicle and kidnap a woman. He then reportedly used force to enter the woman’s home. Yohn allegedly had a knife.
The woman died the following month, and the Adams County state’s attorney’s office said an investigation was underway to determine if the incident played a role in her death.
Yohn also faces one count of vehicular hijacking in an Oct. 31 incident, as well as two counts of theft, one count of residential burglary and one count of sexual abuse from an Oct. 15 incident.
Yohn is set to return to court Feb. 15 for a status hearing.
He continues to be held in the Adams County Jail on a combined $15.8 million bond.
Karen D. Blackledge who faces identical charges in the Nov. 9 incident is set to appear in court Tuesday for pre-trial, as her case remains on the jury trial docket. A motion to continue has been filed. She also has pleaded not guilty.
Blackledge, 33, is being charged on an accountability theory, meaning she allegedly aided Yohn.
She is being held in the Adams County Jail on $5 million bond.