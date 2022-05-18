QUINCY — The trial of the Springfield man charged in connection with a 2021 carjacking and home invasion in Quincy remains set for a June jury trial.
Bradley S. Yohn, 35, said he was ready to proceed to trial on June 21 during a hearing Wednesday in Adams County Circuit Court.
Yohn is representing himself in the case after Judge Roger Thomson approved the request last week. Yohn previously was represented by Public Defender John Citro.
Yohn has pleaded not guilty to two counts of home invasion, one count of aggravated kidnapping, one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking, one count of aggravated criminal sexual assault and one count of residential burglary.
Yohn is alleged to have used force or the threat of force to take a vehicle and kidnap Christine “Tina” Schmitt on Nov. 9, 2021. He then reportedly used force to enter the woman’s home and was alleged to have been carrying a knife.
Schmitt died the following month but the Adams County state’s attorney’s office declined to file additional charges following an investigation to determine if the incident contributed to her death.
During his appearance, Yohn said he didn't believe he had all the discovery, and asked that the entire case file with the circuit court's office be provided. Thomson agreed to provide him with the circuit clerk file.
Josh Jones, lead trial attorney for the Adams County state's attorney, said Yohn had all the discovery file except for certain photos that he was allowed to review Monday, and one report from the U.S. Marshals Service that prosecutors didn't know existed until interviewing a witness this week.
Yohn told Thomson that he wanted to see a screenshot Citro showed him of a media report that "slandered" him at which point Jones interjected that slander is verbal and libel is written. Yohn said he had requested a change of venue from his public defender.
Jones said the state was ready to try the case, but one Illinois State Police DNA analyst would have to testify earlier in the trial because of availability. A shoeprint analyst also would not be available to testify.
Yohn complained to Thomson that he had not received a complete witness list to which the judge reminded him that all the names of potential witnesses were in the discovery filed.
Yohn’s alleged accomplice, Karen Blackledge, was sentenced to 40 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections earlier this month on one count of home invasion and one count of aggravated criminal sexual assault.
Yohn remains in the Adams County Jail on $15 million bond.