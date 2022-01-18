QUINCY — The trial of a Springfield man facing multiple charges in a carjacking and kidnapping of an Adams County woman remains on the February jury docket, though it could be delayed as early as next week.
During a status hearing Tuesday, Bradley S. Yohn's attorney, Public Defender John Citro, asked that the case remain on the docket but leave plea negotiations open.
Yohn, 34, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of home invasion, one count of aggravated kidnapping, one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking, one count of aggravated criminal sexual assault and one count of residential burglary in the Nov. 9 incident, where Yohn allegedly used force or the threat of force to take a vehicle and kidnap a woman. He then reportedly used force to enter the woman’s home. Yohn allegedly had a knife.
The woman died the following month, and the Adams County state's attorney's office said an investigation was underway to determine if the incident played a role in her death.
Citro said he anticipated motions would be filed in the case, as well as potential witnesses to disclose.
However, First Assistant State's Attorney Todd Eyler said it was clear Yohn was not ready for trial.
"I can't control what (Citro) asks for, but if he has motions that he has to file, then he's not ready for trial," Eyler said.
Judge Amy Lannerd kept the case on the docket but set a status hearing for Jan. 25.
Yohn also faces one count of vehicular hijacking in an Oct. 31 incident, as well as two counts of theft, one count of residential burglary and one count of sexual abuse from an Oct. 15 incident.
He continues to be held in the Adams County Jail on a combined $15.8 million bond.
Karen D. Blackledge who faces identical charges in the Nov. 9 incident is set to appear in court Wednesday. She also has pleaded not guilty.
Blackledge is being charged on an accountability theory, meaning she allegedly aided Yohn.