QUINCY — A March trial has been set for Bradley S. Yohn but not for the charges in connection with the 2021 home invasion and carjacking that have been pending.
Yohn is set to go to trial on charges filed since he has been in held in the Adams County Jail in 2021.
He faces one count of threatening a public official in one case, and two counts of bringing a controlled substance into a penal institution, one count of bringing a syringe into a penal institution and one count of communicating with jurors and witnesses in another.
He is set to return to court on in these cases on Feb. 7.
Yohn, 35, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of home invasion, one count of aggravated kidnapping, one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking, one count of aggravated criminal sexual assault and one count of residential burglary.
Yohn is alleged to have used force or the threat of force to take a vehicle and kidnap Christine “Tina” Schmitt on Nov. 9, 2021. He then reportedly used force to enter the woman’s home and was alleged to have been carrying a knife.
The case is set for a motion hearing on Feb. 1.
He continues to be held in the Adams County Jail on $15 million bond.