Trump, Rauner, policy wins on Democrats’ minds during State Fair’s political festivities

Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks to the crowd at Governor's Day at the Illinois State Fair. 

 Capitol News Illinois photo by Jerry Nowicki

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Donald Trump and Bruce Rauner remained popular punching bags for Illinois Democrats as they rallied in Springfield Wednesday, while the party also touted a long list of recent policy wins.

“Illinois Democrats have done more in the last five years to push back on the wave of authoritarian, anti-democratic MAGA Republican nonsense than in any other place in the country,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said at an Illinois Democratic County Chairs Association event.

Capitol News Illinois is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news service covering state government. It is distributed to hundreds of print and broadcast outlets statewide. It is funded primarily by the Illinois Press Foundation and the Robert R. McCormick Foundation, along with major contributions from the Illinois Broadcasters Foundation and Southern Illinois Editorial Association.

