PLEASANT HILL, Ill. — Two men were arrested Saturday after reports of a large fight at the Pike County Housing Authority facility in Pleasant Hill.
Michael K. Wilfong, 39, of Pleasant Hill was arrested on charges of unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated assault, unlawful gift or sale of alcohol to a minor and two counts of domestic battery.
Charles M. Boyd, 19, of Louisiana, Mo., was arrested on charges of domestic battery and illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor.
The Pike County Sheriff's Department said it received several calls at 11:55 p.m. on reports of the fight at the housing facility on Pierce Road.
Sheriff's deputies, along with the Pleasant Hill Police Department responded. Upon arrival, the Sheriff's Department said it learned the fight included weapons, including a knife, hatchet and Taser.
Both Wilfong and Boyd were arrested without incident and taken to the Pike County Jail.