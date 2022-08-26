PLEASANT HILL, Ill. — Two Bond County residents were arrested on multiple charges Thursday after a report of "suspicious activity" at a Pleasant Hill gas station.

Amu L. Woolford, 34, of Smithboro, was arrested on charges of driving under the influence of any amount of drug, no valid driver's license, obstructing identification and aggravated DUI. She also was arrested on a Madison County warrant for possession of a controlled substance and obstructing identification.