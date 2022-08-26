PLEASANT HILL, Ill. — Two Bond County residents were arrested on multiple charges Thursday after a report of "suspicious activity" at a Pleasant Hill gas station.
Amu L. Woolford, 34, of Smithboro, was arrested on charges of driving under the influence of any amount of drug, no valid driver's license, obstructing identification and aggravated DUI. She also was arrested on a Madison County warrant for possession of a controlled substance and obstructing identification.
Shannon E. Grills, 41, of Greenville, was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. He also was arrested on a St. Clair County warrant for unlawful possession methamphetamine and a Bond County warrant for domestic battery.
The Pike County Sheriff's Department said it and the Pleasant Hill Police Department responded at 9:36 p.m. on the report at the Pleasant Hill Jiffi Stop.
After an investigation, the vehicle was found and both were arrested.
Both were taken to the Pike County Jail.