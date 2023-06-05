QUINCY — Two arrests were made Monday in connection with several reported burglaries and thefts in Adams County.
Randall S. Taylor, 39, of Springfield was arrested on charges of burglary, obstructing identification, possession of stolen property and possession of burglary tools. Danielle S. Werner, 32, who was listed as homeless, was arrested on charges of criminal trespass to property and possession of stolen property.
The Adams County Sheriff's Department said deputies found a U-Haul truck at 8:30 a.m. in the Walmart parking lot believed to be associated with several criminal trespassing, residential burglary, thefts and other criminal activity over the weekend in Adams County.
Randall Taylor also was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear-theft from Sangamon County. He also is currently on parole for burglary, according to the Sheriff's Department.
Both were taken to the Adams County Jail pending their initial court appearance.