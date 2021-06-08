HANNIBAL, Mo. — Two New London men died after a Sunday night crash south of Hannibal.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2007 Chevrolet truck driven by Ryan M. Hall, 38, of New London, was heading north and a 2007 Dodge truck driven by Dustin W. Strachan, 39, of New London, was heading south on Route T, 3.5 miles south of Hannibal, at 6:45 p.m. The patrol said the Chevrolet crossed the enter line, striking the Dodge head-on.
Hall was pronounced dead at the scene by Ralls County Coroner Bob Van Winkle at 8 p.m. He was taken to O’Donnell Funeral Home of Hannibal. The patrol said it was not known if Hall was wearing a seat belt.
Strachan was taken by Survival Flight to University Hospital in Columbia and died there at 8:30 p.m. A passenger in the Dodge, Strachan’s 13-year-old son, sought treatment on his own for minor injuries. Both were wearing seat belts, the patrol said.
The patrol was assisted by the Ralls County Sheriff’s Department, Hannibal Rural Fire Department, Hannibal Fire Department and Marion County Ambulance.