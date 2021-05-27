AUBURN, Mo. — A Louisiana man escaped injury, but two others were injured, in a Wednesday afternoon crash in Lincoln County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2003 Volkswagen Jetta driven by Jeremy L. Baker, 30, of Louisiana, was heading north on U.S. 61 at the intersection of Route B at 4:05 p.m. and a 2012 Chevrolet Impala driven by Dennis C. Feilner, 84, of Eureka, was westbound on Route B. The Chevrolet failed to yield to the Volkswagen, the patrol said, and the front of the Volkswagen struck the driver’s side of the Chevrolet.
Feilner was taken by Lincoln County Ambulance to Mercy St. Louis with moderate injuries. His passenger, Patricia A. Feilner, 81, of Eureka, was taken by Air Evac to Mercy St. Louis with serious injuries.
Both drivers and the passenger were wearing seat belts, the patrol said.