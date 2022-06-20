QUINCY — The Adams County state's attorney's office has brought on two new attorneys to its staff.
Ryan Parker and Pruitt Holcombe both joined the office as assistant state's attorneys.
They take the place of Anita Rodriguez who is retiring and Jamie Friye who left the office in 2021 for a role with the Administrative Office of the Illinois Courts.
Parker comes to the office after serving as an associate attorney at Hauk & Owens in Quincy where he practiced criminal defense and divorce and family law.
He previously worked as a Missouri Public Defender and with the Henry County state's attorney's office.
He received his law degree from the Southern Illinois University School of Law.
Holcombe will serve as the juvenile court prosecutor.
He has served as a public defender for Lauderdale County, Ala., since 2018. He previously worked as an associate attorney with McCutheon and Hamner in Florence, Ala.
He received his law degree form the University of Alabama Law School.
Farha said he was surprised how difficult it was to find attorneys for the vacancies in his office.
"I had no idea just how much of a shortage there was for attorneys," Farha said.
He added that other counties in Illinois have reported the same issues.
