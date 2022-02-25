QUINCY — Two mayoral appointments to the Quincy Board of Fire and Police Commissioners will be up for a City Council vote on Monday.
According to the city code, the Board of Fire and Police Commissioners shall consist of three members of the municipality appointed by the mayor with the consent of the City Council.
One of the appointments is former Adams County Board Chairman Mike McLaughlin, whose term would begin Feb. 28 if selected.
The appointment of the second candidate, former alderman Jason Finney, was tabled two weeks ago at the request of the City Council. Finney would replace Commissioner Kerry Anders, whose three-year term expired last month.
Anders had said he would be comfortable with the city appointing another commissioner but city code suggests that commissioners are to serve until the end of the current municipal year. He added that he would like to remain on the board through the search to replace Quincy Police Chief Rob Copley.
However, Commissioner Steve Meckes said he did not know anything about the appointments ahead of the council agenda being posted.
Business between Troup and the police and fire board has been uneasy following the introduction of an ordinance seeking to reassign hiring authority for police and fire chiefs to the mayor. This ordinance was tabled indefinitely.
Troup had voiced criticism of the hiring process to select Quincy Fire Chief Bernie Vahlkamp, citing concerns that out-of-town committee members had too much of a say in the selection of a chief.
Troup could not be reached for comment Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.