CARTHAGE, Ill. — Two men face charges after a Monday night traffic stop in Warsaw.
Hancock County Sheriff Travis Duffy said a deputy saw a Ford utility van fail to stop and fail to use a turn signal. When the deputy initiated a traffic stop, the passenger in the van fled.
After a short foot chase, the passenger, Justin J. Althide, 43, of Warsaw, and the driver, Kenneth R. Bouchard, 42, of Hamilton were arrested.
Deputies reportedly discovered numerous items during the arrest related to the sale and distribution of drugs. Althide attempted to throw items away as he ran, the sheriff’s department said in a news release, but a deputy and his K9 partner were able to recover the items.
Althide was in possession of 74.9 grams of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, a Class X felony, the department said. He also was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, and over $1,000 was seized.
Bouchard was charged with driving while license revoked.
Additional charges for both men are pending, the release said.