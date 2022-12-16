QUINCY — The United Way of Adams County has announced that it has raised 64% of its $1.175 million goal for the #StartsWithYOU campaign.
“It’s a positive milestone. We have additional information that leads us to believe that our campaign will reach 70% in the near future,” said Interim Executive Director Nancy Bluhm.
Money raised from the campaign is invested in programs in Adams County that support education, financial stability and health — the three pillars of the United Way's work.
“We are thrilled with the community support to this year’s campaign, Adams County has always been a strong supporter of United Way” says Jenna Hull, director of development and communications for the United Way. “That said, we still have some work ahead of us to reach our goal and keep our promise to the partners we support. We are looking forward to a strong finish and encourage those who have not yet given to step up and do what they can.”
The campaign is being led by Brooke and Bryan Stokes, owners of Quincy Recycle and co-chaired by Tanner and Elisha Freiburg.
The 2022 annual meeting for United Way of Adams County will be held on Wednesday March 1, 2023, at Town and Country Inn and Suites. Anyone interested in attending can reserve their ticket by visiting unitedwayadamsco.org/startswithyou.
People wishing to support the campaign can donate online at unitedwayadamsco.org with a one-time or reoccurring gift via credit card. Checks can be dropped off or mailed to United Way of Adams County, 936 Broadway, Suite F, Quincy, IL 62301. More than 98% of the funds raised stay in Adams County.
