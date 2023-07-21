QUINCY — The United Way of Adams County will host the biannual Multi-Agency Resource Center event on Wednesday.
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 3p.m. at the Quincy Senior and Family Resource Center, 639 York. Lunch will be provided by Horizons Social Services.
The purpose is to highlight the resources available in Adams County in one location. It is free for all Adams County residents.
“Our community nonprofits have chosen to showcase their programs twice per year to raise awareness of the services provided in Adams County and to help people with transportation challenges to find all agencies in a 'one-stop' shop setting. ,” said Jenna Hull, director of Programs and Services at United Way. "Our goal is to reach as many residents as we can to share the beneficial services our community has to offer."
The agencies that will be in attendance are Quincy Medical Group, Clarity Healthcare, Transitions of Western Illinois, American Red Cross, Area Agency on Aging, RSVP, West Central Illinois Center for Independent Living, SIU Family Medicine, Quincy Township General Assistance, Quincy Housing Authority, Illinois Department of Employment Security, Adams County Health Department, Quincy Police Department, Quincy Fire Department, Horizons, Two Rivers, the Salvation Army, Quincy Catholic Charities, Advocacy Network for Children, QUANADA, the Well House, YWCA of Quincy, ARISE Coalition, Care Net, Bella Ease, YMCA, Blessing Health Systems, Community for Christ Assistance Center, JWCC, Ladies of Charity, Land of Lincoln Legal Aid, Unity Point, West Central Illinois Case Coordination Unit, and United Way of Adams County.
