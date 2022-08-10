QUINCY — The United Way of Adams County will seek to raise $1.175 million to support the community.
The United Way announced its goal at its 2022 "Starts With You" campaign kickoff Wednesday at One Special Event Venue in downtown Quincy.
Campaign leadership will include Brooke and Bryan Stokes as campaign chairs who along Jeremy Wingerter, CEO of the United Way of Adams County, will lead the fundraising efforts. Elisha and Tanner Freiburg will co-chair this year preparing them for chair duties in 2023.
“Adams County is a special place and the overwhelming support we've received from the community these past few years shows that,” Wingerter said. “Despite the challenges we all face, the needs of our community and our valued partner agencies remain. We hope Quincy and Adams County joins us in helping to provide the funding needed for the children and families we serve.”
Officials urge the community to give more than they have previously, or for the first time altogether, ensuring critical services and programs United Way invests in continue uninterrupted for those that need it the most.
“A successful United Way campaign means people in Adams County have access to the services and resources they need,” said Brooke Stokes. “This year is critical in so many ways and we’re hoping to keep our promise to those we serve by meeting and exceeding our goal. With everyone’s help, we know we can have another successful year and support those vital programs we invest in every year.”
The United Way exceeded its 2021 $1.1 million goal by raising $1.167 million.
United Way of Adams County has a stated mission of advancing the common good by creating opportunities for a better life for all with a focus on education, financial stability, and health as the building blocks for a good quality of life.
