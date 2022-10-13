QUINCY — After listening to a financially ominous report Thursday afternoon from Department of Utilities and Engineering Director Jeffrey Conte, the city's Utilities Committee approved with recommendation a proposal to add a $9 monthly surcharge for residential water meters that would take effect November 1.
The committee, chaired by Ward 2 Alderman Dave Bauer (D-2), voted unanimously on the recommendation in order to offset a significant spike in operating costs.
According to a report that Conte shared with the committee, the city's water and sewer funds will have to absorb a 30% increase in operating expenses in the current fiscal year.
The major contributors to year-to-date expense overages are energy costs ($395,366), operating supplies ($347,872) and sludge disposal ($186,877).
"All things that are needed to keep the water safe and clean," Conte said.
The sizable increase in operating costs that began in 2021 has eroded the operating profit to the point that capital improvement projects cannot continue without this immediate rate adjustment, Conte said.
City attorney Bruce Alford said the language in the ordinance will say “we need to raise an additional $3.2 million annually through fiscal year 2024. We’ll have the one alternative (in the ordinance) but there will be other alternatives for the Council to consider if they so choose."
According to the city's residential customer/minimum consumption data, the monthly charge for water and sewer would increase from $16 to $25, or 56.25%.
The residential customer/average consumption rate would increase from $40 to $49, a 22.5% increase.
"My recommendation, for a minimum income user, is that the burden (of a rate hike) should be lessened for them," committee member Dan Cook said. "I think that definitely needs to be considered."
The city's last water/sewer rate increase occurred in April 2018.
