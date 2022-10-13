QUINCY — After listening to a financially ominous report Thursday afternoon from Department of Utilities and Engineering Director Jeffrey Conte, the city's Utilities Committee approved with recommendation a proposal to add a $9 monthly surcharge for residential water meters that would take effect November 1.

The committee, chaired by Ward 2 Alderman Dave Bauer (D-2), voted unanimously on the recommendation in order to offset a significant spike in operating costs.

