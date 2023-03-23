Utility’s indicted CEO considered Madigan when hiring, witness says

The Dirksen Federal Courthouse is pictured in Chicago. 

 Capitol News Illinois photo/Hannah Meisel

CHICAGO — In April 2017, a top staffer in then-Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan’s office was looking to leave his job after a combined nearly 18 years working for the speaker’s office and as his political director.

Will Cousineau applied for a high-level job with electric utility Commonwealth Edison, and the director of ComEd’s human resources department was getting ready to make him an offer, according to emails shown to a federal jury Wednesday.

Capitol News Illinois is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news service covering state government. It is distributed to more than 400 newspapers statewide, as well as hundreds of radio and TV stations. It is funded primarily by the Illinois Press Foundation and the Robert R. McCormick Foundation.

