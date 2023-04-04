QUINCY — Seventh Ward voters didn't learn who their aldermen will be in Tuesday's election.
Unofficial results show Democrat incumbent Ben Uzelac and Republican challenger Tim Siemer tied at 205 votes each.
There were 13 write-in votes. Brennan Hills ran a write-in campaign.
Adams County Clerk Ryan Niekamp said there were 57 outstanding absentee ballots in the 7th Ward. The ballots must be postmarked by Tuesday, and election judges will need to make sure they are "signed and sealed" before approving them.
County clerks have until April 18 to receive absentee ballots that are postmarked by Tuesday.
Uzelac was first elected in 2019 when he defeated two-term incumbent Terri Heinecke
In the 6th Ward, Republican candidate Jake Reed defeated Democrat Patty Maples.
Reed was leading 508-288.
Maples was appointed to the fill the seat in May 2022 after Katie Awerkamp resigned when she moved out of the ward.
In looking at his victory, Reed thanked his wife, Lana, who helped with marketing his campaign.
"She was there every step of the way," Reed said. "She's been a real treasurer during the whole thing."
He believed walking the ward three times helped introduce him to voters.
Reed also credited Maples for running a positive campaign.
"It was just a good, clean campaign," he said. "Me and Patty promoted our ideas. It's a rarity in politics. No need to make enemies."
Looking ahead, Reed said he will be meeting with other aldermen to get up to speed and expects to get the city's proposed budget next week.
Also winning election Tuesday were Eric Entrup, R-1; Jeff Bergman, R-2; Kelly Mays, R-3; Mike Farha, R-4 and Glen Ebbing. R-5.
Aldermen will be sworn in May 1.
