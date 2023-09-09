QUINCY — The Rivers of Live Clergy Band will play in a benefit concert at 6:30 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 17, at the Vermont Street United Methodist Church.
All proceeds including the band’s CD sales at the show will support the Jensen Woods Camp, the 550 acres non-denominational Christian summer camp featuring fishing, horseback riding, tree house facilities, and basic spiritual and environmental teachings.
Donations will help fund the camps mission; helping people, “find God in the woods.”
“It all takes money,” said Board Member Sidney Crowcroft. “For example, we have a grant we've got some playground equipment coming in but we need something to cover the ground with to keep the kids safe when they play on the playground. We need some work things to treat our swimming pond and our fishing pond. Just a variety of things.”
Although the primary attraction of Jensen Woods is its summer camp sessions, the site is open year-round to the public at very low prices compared to comparable sites. Business retreats, school groups and especially churches are all welcome to come experience the camp.
Despite the expenses of running the camp, the Jensen Camp Foundation has a policy of never denying children access to summer camp, offering generous scholarships with the help of their donors.
“The camp has done so much wonderful work over the years with kids, and we're just so excited to support them,” said Rivers of Life singer Amanda Stacey. “As pastors, we're always reaching out and spreading god's word. We feel that god gave us music for a reason, and we'd like to share it with everyone — all God's children.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.