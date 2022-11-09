QUINCY — The Illinois Veterans Home will host its annual Veterans Day Program Friday for residents and staff.
The program includes a wreath laying, musical selections by the Quincy Notre Dame Madrigal Choir and a keynote address by Richard Elsenpeter, a 25-year United States Air Force veteran. Elsenpeter is a graduate of Quincy High School and has been actively involved in the Quincy veteran community for over two decades. He was instrumental in the creation of the Mid-America Military Salute, the Veterans Tiny Home Project, Tri-State Veterans Support and Together with Tri-State Veterans.
