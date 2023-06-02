Volunteers prep strawberries for Saturday's Strawberry Festival

QUINCY —Volunteers prepared 100 quarts of fresh strawberries for the 148th annual Strawberry Festival at Melrose Chapel United Methodist Church in Quincy.
About 20 people stemmed and quartered the strawberries Friday at the church.
A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: June 2, 2023 @ 8:03 pm
QUINCY —Volunteers prepared 100 quarts of fresh strawberries for the 148th annual Strawberry Festival at Melrose Chapel United Methodist Church in Quincy.
About 20 people stemmed and quartered the strawberries Friday at the church.
The Strawberry Festival will run from 3-7 p.m. Saturday at the church, 3600 Payson Road.
The festival serves a sandwich menu and features several types of strawberry desserts. Baked goods and strawberry jam also will be available for purchase.
Proceed from the festival will be shared with Horizons Soup Kitchen and Food Pantry to help meet food needs in the community.
