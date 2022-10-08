Voters to decide who should be state’s chief fiscal officer

Democratic Comptroller Susana Mendoza is facing Republican McHenry County Auditor Shannon Teresi in the general election for comptroller. 

 Capitol News Illinois photos

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — When former Gov. Bruce Rauner and the Democratic-controlled General Assembly spent more than two years at an impasse in negotiating a state budget from mid-2015 into 2017, the office of Illinois comptroller was thrust onto center stage.

As the state’s chief fiscal officer, the comptroller is often referred to as manager of the state’s checkbook. But without an approved budget, the comptroller had no legal authority to write checks on state funds, leaving vendors, contractors, health care providers and many others in a lurch.

Capitol News Illinois is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news service covering state government that is distributed to more than 400 newspapers statewide. It is funded primarily by the Illinois Press Foundation and the Robert R. McCormick Foundation.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.