QUINCY — The Quincy Housing Authority opens a waiting list this week for one of its subsidized housing programs.
Pre-applications for the Section 8 program will be available beginning at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the authority’s administrative office, 540 Harrison.
QHA Executive Director Jerry Gille expects the waiting list to fill in 24 hours or less for the program which allows qualified applicants to rent housing anywhere in the city limits of Quincy where the landlord will accept Section 8 vouchers.
Landlords contract with QHA, which pays all or a portion of the rent based on the tenant’s income, and the vouchers offer “choice mobility” allowing tenants to move to other communities and keep the subsidized rent.
“There’s a lot of demand for Section 8,” Gille said. “It’s very common for us in one business day to put 100 or 125 applicants on the waiting list.”
QHA manages 220 Section 8 vouchers, working its way through a waiting list.
“As we get toward the end of the waiting list, about every three years we open back up and repopulate that waiting list,” Gille said.
“We want about 100 applicants on the waiting list. History shows us that not all 100 will take a voucher and not all will be eligible.”
Names go on the waiting list in the order pre-applications are received. Eligibility tests and background checks are done as vouchers are available.
The popularity of the waiting list highlights the need for Section 8 housing in Quincy.
“The biggest impediment to us fully leasing Section 8 vouchers in a timely manner is not funding from the feds or demand. It is willingness of landlords to work with the program,” Gille said. “We’re always looking to add new landlords willing to accept vouchers.”
Participating properties are inspected prior to joining the program then on an annual basis, Gille said, and landlords can benefit from applicant screening done by the authority and guaranteed rent payments every month.
More information about the Section 8 program, the waiting list or reasonable accommodations if needed is available by calling the Quincy Housing Authority at 217-222-0720.