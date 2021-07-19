WARSAW, Ill. — The Warsaw Fire Department plans two fundraisers to help buy rescue and safety gear and equipment.
A fish fry will take place 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday in Ralston Park in Warsaw.
Catfish, baked beans and choice of coleslaw or potato salad with tea or lemonade will be available for a suggested price of $7 for adults and $3 for kids.
A 3-D Archery Tournament will take place 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 25 at Kibbe Hunter Lot 2.
The sixth annual event will feature a gun raffle, bow raffle, 50/50 raffle and door prizes. Food and drinks will be available.
Entry fee is $10 for ages 7 to 14 and $15 for ages 15 and 70.
More information on the tournament and sponsorship opportunities is available by calling Jason Yates at 217-617-0640 or Charles Guymon at 217-617-9016.