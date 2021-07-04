WARSAW, Ill. — Warsaw Superintendent Bob Gound says plans are moving forward for 2021-22 after the School Board agreed to start the school year with masks optional for all students and staff.
But Gound doesn’t know how things will play out between now and the first day of school in August.
The School Board, acting against Gound’s recommendation, adopted a measure in June making masks optional in direct opposition to state mandates tied to COVID-19.
“I’m not aware of any school district in the state who has successfully gone against the state guidelines,” Gound said.
Another Illinois district, Red Hill Community School District, already has been put on probation by the Illinois State Board of Education for causing a health hazard endangering students and staff after rescinding its mandatory masking policy in May.
ISBE and Red Hill officials will discuss the district’s continued state recognition at a meeting this month, then Red Hill will have 60 days to present a corrective plan of action. “I’ve been keeping a pretty close eye on the Red Hill situation,” Gound said.
“It’s kind of a wait and see for us to see if and how the state responds,” Gound said. “On June 21, I did get a call from the Illinois State Board of Education, basically just acknowledging they were aware our board had made the decision. They said they would be in touch.”
Warsaw faces the possibility of costly repercussions.
The Hudsonville school district, for example, voted to go mask optional last year, then was taken to court by ISBE, the Illinois Department of Public Health and the governor’s office. A judge issued an injunction requiring the district to follow the mandate.
“That’s one liability there, the cost of defending litigation if that happens,” Gound said.
ISBE also can review and lower a district’s recognition status, and “from my understanding, the evidence-based funding, which is a large source of revenue for our school district, could potentially be put in jeopardy,” Gound said.
“Another consideration is that for participation in IHSA and IESA for athletics, the school district must be recognized by the state,” he said. “I’m not trying to use scare tactics, but I think we need to at least consider potential liability when we make decisions like this to go against state recommendations.”
Whether students wear masks or not, Warsaw plans to continue other measures tied to COVID-19.
“We are still planning to social distance as much as possible,” Gound said. “We’re still going to be cautious, still do what we can to try to minimize any risk.”
Gound credited the overwhelming support of the Warsaw community and district parents, students and staff for making the last school year successful despite the challenges of COVID-19.
“Although we had a lot of parents and students who didn’t like wearing the masks, they did a great job of following the rules,” he said.
But the mask mandate has been a topic of discussion at School Board meetings since spring 2020 with board members and community members raising concerns.
“I work at the direction of the board. The board has laid out a pretty clear direction for me at this point, so we are moving forward with planning to be mask optional in the fall,” he said. “Until the board directs me to do different, that’s the plan.”