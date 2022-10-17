QUINCY — An ordinance that would add a monthly surcharge to water and sewer bills was introduced to the Quincy City Council Monday night.
Recommended last week by the Utilities Committee, the proposal would $9 per month to each residential utility bill. The surcharge is higher for customers that have larger water meters, such as commercial and industrial customers.
According to the city's residential customer/minimum consumption data, the monthly charge for water and sewer would increase from $16 to $25, or 56.25%.
The residential customer/average consumption rate would increase from $40 to $49, a 22.5% increase.
Two alternative options have been suggested — a smaller monthly surcharge with an increase in water usage rates or a flat percentage increase for all charges except water consumption in excess of 224,000 gallons per month.
Director of Utilities and Engineering Jeffrey Conte said the city’s water and sewer funds need to absorb a 30% increase in operating expenses in the current fiscal year tied to energy costs, operating supplies and sludge disposal.
He said sludge removal costs have climbed significantly in recent years as a result of gas prices and a shortage of truck drivers.
"The last few years we've been averaging about $2.5 million dollars of operating profits to expand on capital projects," Conte said.
Alderman Mike Rein, R-5, asked whether the increase could be reduced and the city take on fewer capital improvements.
Mayor Mike Troup said it could but the city must replace lead water lines in the city in the next 20 years, which is estimated to cost $60 million.
"So far it's unfunded," Troup said.
Aldermen are expected to vote on the proposal on Oct. 31.
In other business, aldermen approved a $3.961 million bid from Leander Construction of Canton for Phase 2 of the long-term control plan. The work involves replace sewer pumps that have been inoperable for several years at the wastewater treatment plant.
Conte said aldermen initially approved a low-interest loan of up to $9 million from the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency for the project.
"I know it's still $4 million, but I feel like we've done the best we can with the most out of it," he said.
Aldermen also indefinitely tabled spending up to $25,000 for a comprehensive housing need and demand study.
Chuck Bevelheimer, director of planning and development, said the city is partnering with the Great River Economic Development Foundation and Adams County for a similar housing study.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.