Water surcharge proposal introduced to Quincy council

Director of Utilities and Engineering Jeffrey Conte reviews a presentation on a proposal to add a surcharge to water and sewer bills Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at City Hall. The proposal would add $9 per month for residential customers.

 H-W Photo/Matt Hopf

QUINCY — An ordinance that would add a monthly surcharge to water and sewer bills was introduced to the Quincy City Council Monday night.

Recommended last week by the Utilities Committee, the proposal would $9 per month to each residential utility bill. The surcharge is higher for customers that have larger water meters, such as commercial and industrial customers.

