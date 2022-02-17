The Quincy Transit Lines will shut down operations at 2 p.m. Anyone using the service must get on the a before 1:30 p.m.
The Adams County Courthouse will close at 2 p.m. The Adams County Health Department Health Department closed at noon.
Quincy Medical Group's main campus in Quincy closed at noon. The Cancer Connect Support Group scheduled Thursday night has been canceled. Clinics in Barry, Winchester and Pittsfield closed at noon, as did HQ Eyes. Clinics in Canton, Mo. and Lewistown, Mo., were closed Thursday.
The Blessing Health System said that Hannibal Clinic locations in Bowling Green, Mo., Monroe City, Mo., and Center, Mo., closed at noon. The Palmyra Hannibal Clinic location closed at 11 a.m. Illini Health Services Pharmacy in Pittsfield will close at 1 p.m., and Brown Drug will deliver urgent medications until approximately 3p.m.
SIU Medicine Center for Family Medicine-Quincy closed at noon Thursday.
All Memorial Medical Clinics will be close at 1 p.m. The walk-in clinic Thursday evening will be closed. For all medical emergencies please go to the ER.
The Quincy Public Library closed at 1 p.m.
The Palmyra, Mo., City Council meeting has been canceled. The next meeting is March 3.
Edina Medical Services closed Thursday.
Two Rivers Regional Council of Public Officials offices and locations closed Thursday This included the Reachout Store in Pittsfield.
The Kroc Center will close at 2 pm. Thursday.
