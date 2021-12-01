QUINCY — A truck caught fire and exploded Wednesday in the Culver’s parking lot, closing part of Broadway.
The Herald-Whig's newsgathering partner WGEM said the Quincy Fire Department responded to the scene just around 12:45 p.m., and firefighters requested additional crews to respond.
The vehicle, a County Market refrigeration and maintenance vehicle, then exploded, sending debris across Broadway, damaging several vehicles. No injuries were reported.
“We’re fortunate the way he was parked and the way the explosion happened that it didn’t cause any other issues with vehicles next to him,” Deputy Fire Chief Steve Salrin said. “It looked like he was parked here by himself at least when I rolled up.”
Eastbound Broadway between 24th and 25th streets was closed for more than an hour as firefighters continued to work at the scene.
The cause remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.