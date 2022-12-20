QUINCY — Rocky Murry said the goal with the Quincy Neighborhood Federation is to give as much help as possible to set kids on the right path without asking anything in return.
"We like to say we're low profile, high impact," Murry said Tuesday evening. "It's not about recognition. We're not about telling everyone what we're out doing. We try to do it under the radar. That's what Jackie and Carol do."
Murry was referring to Jackie Weisenburger and Carol Rischar, the 39th annual Theda Jansen Award recipients.
The award, named after Quincy police officer Theda Jansen, who was known for the rapport she built with children throughout the city, was created after her death in 1983.
It's considered a continuation of the principles that Jansen held and that helped build the Quincy Area Project in 1953, leading to the creation of the Quincy Neighborhood Federation to oversee the operation of three neighborhood centers.
"We never recruited them," Murry said of the duo. "They showed up and just started pitching in. They've been doing it for years now, and we just felt it was time to recognize them for everything they do. They epitomize everything the Neighborhood Federation is about."
Both women are real estate brokers, Rischar with Bower & Associates and Weisenburger with Happel Realtors. Along with their profession, both also share the trait that they've not gone looking for recognition.
"I told Jackie tonight she was going to get this award," Rischar said Tuesday. "I like to think I help, but Jackie does so much."
"You just do what you're pulled to do," Weisenburger said. "You have to listen to your heart."
Weisenburger puts all the credit for the efforts on the Quincy Neighborhood Federation, and she's just looking to help provide support for the kids that might need just a little help.
"I do things behind the scenes, but they're out there every day, face to face with these kids," she said. "I was that kid. My mom would bring home a food basket, for example. So to be able to provide just one thing that stands out for those kids, that one thing might be the one thing that kid needs to keep moving forward."
Rischar said the team of Rhonda and Rocky Murry are the heart of the Federation, with Brittney Welch now stepping up to take a larger role.
"Rocky and Rhonda are just wonderful people," she said, "and Brittney has started taking more and more of the work. If everyone could just do a little bit, it makes a big difference."
Weisenburger summed up her thoughts about the work she does for the Neighborhood Federation simply.
"It just makes your heart happy," she said. "No one needs to know what I'm doing. You just do it."
