HULL, Ill. — Westbound lanes of Interstate 72 are closed at the Hull exit (Exit 10) because of a pavement failure on the shoulder at Mile Marker 8.
Traffic is being diverted to Ill. 106. The closure is expected to last the until Sunday, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.
