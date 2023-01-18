Westview irrigation project design contract approved

QUINCY — The Quincy Park District is preparing to replace the aging irrigation system at Westview Golf Course.
Park Board commissioners on Wednesday approved an agreement with Les Hill Irrigation Consultant for the design of the irrigation system at the 27-hole course. The cost for the firm's work is $55,000.
Besides the design of the system, the contract covers specifications for the replacement, assistance with bidding, staking all irrigation components, approval of pay requests, plans based on GPS data and travel.
Park District Executive Director Rome Frericks said irrigation systems last 25 years, and the current system at Westview is 28 years old.
"This will enable us to have documents shovel ready if and when it fails," Frericks said.
Though the current irrigation system is operational, he said Westview staff make repairs on a weekly if not daily.
"We're limping the system along until we come up with this plan, the scope of work and the design, and that way we can start figuring out how we're going to pay for this," he said.
Though how the district will pay for the estimated $2 million project is not finalized, Park Board President John Frankenhoff suggested personal property replacement tax revenues could play a part.
The course would remain open during construction.
The Park Board also appointed Alan Hickman to the board for the remainder of Jeff Steinkamp's term.
Steinkamp died last month, and Frankehnhoff said he will be missed on the board before a moment of silence was observed.
"He was a valuable part of everything we do here," Frankenhoff said.
A frequent park user, Hickman said he is looking forward to learning now that he has joined the board.
Hickman was one of the organizers of the Gaybo and PDL Memorial Day Classic basketball tournament held last year at Berrian Park.
He, along with Jarid Jones and Mark Philpot, are the candidates seeking three commissioner seats in April's election. Frankenhoff said Hickman's name was drawn at random from the three of them who will all be on the board starting in May.
In other business, the board rejected a proposal to provide $25,000 in seed money for the Quincy Riverfront Development Corp., after legal counsel David Penn said there wasn't enough information from a legal standpoint on whether the district could donate money to the group.
Commissioners also approved an ordinance to sell $1 million in general obligation bonds to fund its annual projects throughout the district. Design contracts were approved for restroom replacement at Berrian Park and a parking lot addition at Moorman Park, which will be paid with bond funds.
Westview will receive an additional 20 new golf carts after the board approved a bid of $71,000 from TNT Golf Car & Equipment Co. The bid includes the value of trading in 20 carts at $2,550 per cart. This is the last cart purchase in a three-year replacement plan.
