Westview irrigation project design contract approved

Alan Hickman takes the oath of office Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at the Quincy Park Board meeting. Hickman was appointed to the board to fill the remainder of Jeff Steinkamp's term. Steinkamp died last month.

 H-W Photo/Matt Hopf

QUINCY — The Quincy Park District is preparing to replace the aging irrigation system at Westview Golf Course.

Park Board commissioners on Wednesday approved an agreement with Les Hill Irrigation Consultant for the design of the irrigation system at the 27-hole course. The cost for the firm's work is $55,000.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.