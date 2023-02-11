What to know ahead of the budget address

Gov. J.B. Pritzker is pictured during his 2020 State of the State address at the Illinois State Capitol. He will give his 2023 address on Wednesday, Feb. 15.

 Capitol News Illinois file photo by Jerry Nowicki

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s second-term legislative agenda will kick off in earnest next week as he proposes his fifth annual state budget to lawmakers in the General Assembly.

But while a governor’s proposal usually provides the framework for the state’s annual spending plan, it rarely makes it through the General Assembly untouched by lawmakers who have their own spending priorities.

Capitol News Illinois is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news service covering state government. It is distributed to more than 400 newspapers statewide, as well as hundreds of radio and TV stations. It is funded primarily by the Illinois Press Foundation and the Robert R. McCormick Foundation.

