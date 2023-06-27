Smoke on the water

The view south from the Villa Kathrine overlook Tuesday afternoon in Quincy. Smoke from Canadian wildfires has moved into the area, leading for an air quality alert from the National Weather Service through 10 p.m. Wednesday.

 H-W Photos/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — Smoke from wildfires in Canada is expected to worsen air quality conditions Wednesday throughout the region.

On Tuesday afternoon, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's AirNow.gov website showed air quality in most of the region as "unhealthy." An air quality alert from National Weather Service remains in effect through 10 p.m. Wednesday.

