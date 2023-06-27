QUINCY — Smoke from wildfires in Canada is expected to worsen air quality conditions Wednesday throughout the region.
On Tuesday afternoon, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's AirNow.gov website showed air quality in most of the region as "unhealthy." An air quality alert from National Weather Service remains in effect through 10 p.m. Wednesday.
Brian Inman, chief meteorologist at The Herald-Whig's newsgathering partner WGEM, said smoke is wrapping around a low-pressure system by the Great Lakes and moving clockwise toward the region. Wednesday is expected to have the worst conditions because of the smoke.
"Hopefully there will be relief on Thursday in the amount of smoke, but it will be a little bit hazy," he said.
Hazy conditions caused the Quincy Park District to cancel all activities and games scheduled for Tuesday.
The small particles in wildfire smoke can irritate the eyes, nose and throat, and can affect the heart and lungs, making it harder to breathe.
Dr. Julia Montejo, an allergy, asthma and immunology specialist with the Blessing Health System, said people with emphysema, COPD or asthma should be careful.
"These little tiny particles are going to be very pro-inflammatory," Montejo said. "They can cause a lot of inflammation to the lower airway."
She recommends those who are vulnerable should limit their outdoor exposure, and if they must be outdoors to wear a mask — a highly filtered mask, such as an N95 is preferred.
"So if they can stay inside, they should ideally with their windows closed and running their central air conditioning," Montejo said. "If they have a freestanding HEPA filter like in their bedroom, I would hang out with that."
Those with a rescue medication, such as an albuterol inhaler, should make sure they have it in their pocket or purse in case symptoms come on quickly.
"If their medications are not treating their symptoms adequately, they may need to speak to their family doctor or go to the emergency room maybe for some steroids or nebulizer treatments or just more specialized care," she said.
The air quality conditions could even affect people who don't have any respiratory conditions.
"They may start to have coughing, tightness, wheezing and of course, it may also affect the nose, eyes and throats as well," Montejo said. "Folks may have eye irritation, burning eyes, nasal congestion, sneezy and runny nose."
A shower, saline eyedrops and saline spray can help remove some of the small particles.
The Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre reported Monday that 29,393 square miles of land including forests have burned across Canada since Jan. 1. That exceeds the previous record set in 1989 of 29,187 square miles, according to the National Forestry Database.
Nationally, there are currently 490 fires burning, with 255 of them considered to be out of control.
Even recent rainfall in Quebec likely won’t be enough to extinguish the wildfires ravaging the northern part of that province, but the wet weather could give firefighters a chance to get ahead of the flames, officials said Tuesday.
Nearly a quarter of the fires burning in Canada are in Quebec. Environment Canada meteorologist Simon Legault said he expects rain to stop falling by Wednesday morning in the regions most affected by forest fires.
Earlier this month, massive fires burning stretches of Canadian forests blanketed the northeastern United States and the Great Lakes region, turning the air yellowish gray, and prompting warnings for people to stay inside and keep windows closed.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
