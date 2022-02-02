• Edina Medical Services is closed Wednesday.
• The Quincy Public Library is closed Wednesday.
• Quincy Medical Group facilities in Canton, Mo.; Keokuk, Iowa; Lewistown, Mo; Pleasant Hill and Winchester are closed Wednesday. The Barry facility is opening at 10 a.m., the Mount Sterling facility at 1 p.m. and Radiation Oncology at 11 a.m. The Allergy Department is closing at noon.
• Hannibal Clinic locations in Bowling Green, Mo.; Monroe City, Mo.; and Palmyra, Mo., are closed Wednesday. Most locations opened at 9 a.m.
• Blessing-Reiman College of Nursing & Health Services is closed Wendesday, with classed being held virtually.
• Patients with Blessing Rural clinics are asked to call their respective clinic to confirm hours and appointments on Wednesday.
• Denman County Drug is closed.
• Blessing Physician Services: Plastics is closed Wednesday. Dermatology's Wednesday appointments are being moved. Endocrinology is closed Wednesday. The Vein Clinic is closed Wednesday.
• The Blessing Bariatric Institute is moving Wednesday appointments to virtual.
• The Be Well at Work Employer Clinic is open. The Blessing Wellness Center has canceled group exercise classes Wednesday, but is open for members.
• Blessing Worksite Wellness moved Wednesday appointments to virtual visits.
• The Quincy Family TMCA is closed Wednesday.
• The Kroc Center is closed Wednesday.
• The Hannibal Free Public Library is closed Wednesday.
• Hannibal City Hall and the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center are closed Wednesday.
