With three session days left, SAFE-T Act changes could be forthcoming, ‘technical’ in nature

Sen. Robert Peters, D-Chicago, speaks at a news conference Tuesday about the SAFE-T Act criminal justice reform, saying that voters have shown that Illinoisans don't want major changes to the law as it is currently slated to take effect Jan. 1, 2023. 

 Capitol News Illinois photo by Jerry Nowicki

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Changes may yet come to the SAFE-T Act criminal justice reform before its Jan. 1 effective date, but some of its major proponents in the General Assembly said the results of the Nov. 8 general election have signified that the ship has sailed on drastic amendments to it.

“I will say, when it came to the idea of gutting it, that was a bipartisan thing that was real, and I will acknowledge that,” Sen. Robert Peters, D-Chicago, said at a news conference Tuesday. “But what I will say is that, after Tuesday, the main thing is to make sure it's technical and we can implement it the right way.”

Capitol News Illinois is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news service covering state government. It is distributed to more than 400 newspapers statewide, as well as hundreds of radio and TV stations. It is funded primarily by the Illinois Press Foundation and the Robert R. McCormick Foundation.

