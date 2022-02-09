QUINCY — The Quincy woman accused of stealing a Quincy Police squad car and two other vehicles during a high-speed chase with law enforcement pleaded not guilty to multiple charges.
Court records show Mercedes N. Patterson entered the plea Wednesday in Adams County Circuit Court. Her case was placed on the April jury trial docket.
Patterson, 25, faces charges of theft over $10,000, three counts of unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle, criminal damage to state-supported property, two counts of criminal damage to property, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident with vehicle damage, two counts of burglary and aggravated fleeing to elude a peace officer.
Patterson was arrested Dec. 22 in the 200 block of Maple after a nearly-four-hour standoff with police.
She is accused of fleeing Adams County sheriff’s deputies in a stolen vehicle from Camp Point. After the vehicle struck two parked cars near just north of Fourth and Broadway in Quincy, she allegedly entered a Quincy Police squad car and took off with it.
The squad car was found abandoned in a backyard in the 300 block of Maple.
Also Wednesday, Judge Scott Larson approved a motion for a buccal swab.
Patterson is set to return to court March 16 for a status hearing.
She continues to be held in the Adams County Jail on a combined $350,000 bond.