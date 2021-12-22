QUINCY — A Quincy woman involved in a high-speed chase that included a stolen Quincy Police squad car was arrested Wednesday afternoon after a nearly four-hour standoff with law enforcement.
Quincy Police Chief Rob Copley said the department was notified that Adams County sheriff's deputies were in pursuit of a stolen car Wednesday morning.
At about 9:30 a.m., Copley said an officer saw the vehicle, which was reportedly driven by Mercedes N. Patterson, driving the wrong direction on North Third before turning east on Broadway and heading north on Fourth.
As the officer rounded the corner, they discovered that the vehicle struck two parked cars. When the officer left the squad car to help protect everyone at the scene, Copley said Patterson entered the vehicle through the passenger door and took off at a high rate of speed.
"When we located it, it was in a backyard and was abandoned and had struck a garage and a tree," Copley said.
Copley said the squad car sustained "considerable damage."
Because of how quickly events unfolded, Copley said he didn't think the officer driving the stolen squad car did anything wrong. However, police will be reviewing body cam footage of the incident.
A neighbor said he heard the squad car crash around 9:30 a.m. his relative's house in the 300 block of Maple at about 9:30 a.m. The driver reportedly ran to Second and Maple.
At around 10:15 a.m., Adams County Sheriff's vehicles blocked off Maple at Third Street.
Deputies ordered the occupants of 209 Maple to exit the home and said a search warrant for the residence was on the way.
At 10:40 a.m., deputies announced over a megaphone that the resident's parole would be violated if they did not exit the house.
An elderly woman who arrived at the scene around 1 p.m. asked whoever was inside the home to come out.
Patterson and two other people were removed from the home after law enforcement made entry.
Patterson was taken into custody on Maple Street. Copley said Quincy police will be charging Patterson with felony motor vehicle theft, improper lane usage, leaving the scene of a traffic crash and reckless driving. Additional charges from the Adams County Sheriff's Department may follow.
The Adams County Sheriff's Department did not provide a statement at the scene.