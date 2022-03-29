QUINCY — The Quincy woman charged in the 2020 crash that killed four people, including three children will return to court Friday for a pre-trial hearing.
Natasha L. McBride appeared briefly in court Tuesday where Judge Amy Lannerd said she needed more time to issue a ruling on whether to dismiss the one charge of aggravated driving under the influence charge.
McBride's attorney, Chief Public Defender Todd Nelson, sought to have the charge, which was filed in January, dismissed. He previously argued that prosecutors should have filed the charge earlier.
McBride, 37, faces four counts of first-degree murder in the Aug. 14, 2020, deaths of Jenniffer Hendricks, 54, of Rushville, and Dakota Corrick, 6, Archer Corrick, 4, and Ransom Corrick, 21 months. The boys were Hendricks’ grandchildren and lived in Kirksville, Mo.
She also faces four counts of leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, four counts of reckless homicide and four counts of driving while license revoked.
McBride has pleaded not guilty to the charges and her attorneys indicated that they could seek a insanity defense.
She allegedly ignored a traffic light at Fourth and Broadway while driving at a high rate of speed causing the crash.
In the crash report, the Quincy Police Department said McBride admitted to smoking marijuana shortly before leaving in her vehicle.
Her case remains on the April jury trial docket.
She continues to be held in the Adams County Jail on $5 million bond.