CANTON, Mo. — A woman was injured in a Tuesday afternoon crash west of Canton.

The Missouri State Highway patrol said a 2020 Lincoln Nautilus driven by Judith A. Eaton, 63, of Canton, was heading south on Highway P, 3.5 miles west of Canton, at 3:50 p.m. when it traveled off the right side of the road and struck a mailbox and a culvert before coming to a stop.

Eaton was taken by Lewis County Ambulance to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill., with minor injuries.

The patrol was assisted by the LaGrange Fire Department and Lewis County Ambulance District.

Tags

Recommended for you

Comments disabled.