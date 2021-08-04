CANTON, Mo. — A woman was injured in a Tuesday afternoon crash west of Canton.
The Missouri State Highway patrol said a 2020 Lincoln Nautilus driven by Judith A. Eaton, 63, of Canton, was heading south on Highway P, 3.5 miles west of Canton, at 3:50 p.m. when it traveled off the right side of the road and struck a mailbox and a culvert before coming to a stop.
Eaton was taken by Lewis County Ambulance to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill., with minor injuries.
The patrol was assisted by the LaGrange Fire Department and Lewis County Ambulance District.