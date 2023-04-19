QUINCY — It's time for spring cleaning, and that includes for the Log Cabin Village on Quinsippi Island.
Friends of the Log Cabins invite volunteers to clean up on Saturday, April 22 starting around 8 a.m. until around noon. Water and snacks will be provided about mid-morning.
Plans are to prepare the village structures and grounds for the upcoming season. Debris needs to be removed, structures need sweeping out and items need setup for the upcoming season.
If bringing a group, contact the Log Cabin Village at logcabinvillagequincyil@gmail.com so the organization is aware a group is coming. Otherwise you're free to just show up.
