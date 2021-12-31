QUINCY — The alleged assault of a Quincy University student in a Quincy nightclub Easter weekend saw multiple marches calling for the boycott of the club and justice.
Jazzpher Evans, a freshman from Joliet who also was a point guard on the women’s basketball team, said on April 4 she and another QU student were standing near the DJ booth at the Barn, 711 S. Front, to request a change in the music when a man approached her and shoved her against the wall. She described being thrown to the ground and placed in a chokehold before she said she lost consciousness and woke up outside.
Ten days later, the club owner, Steven W. Homan was charged with one count of aggravated battery. A grand jury later indicted him on the charge alleging he placed his arm around Evans’ neck and dragged her.
Just days after the April 4 incident, a group of about 50 protested outside the Barn waving “No Justice, No Peace,” “Students Against Hate” and “Black Lives Matter” signs.
“It was something that needed to be addressed and people needed to show, and the community needed to show, that they care about it and are willing to show how they feel about it,” said QU graduate student Ben Frazier at the April 8 march.
At a Human Rights Commission meeting that night, several attendees probed the Quincy Police Department on why action hadn’t been taken. Police Chief Rob Copley sought to assure the community that the department was investigating the incident.
“I can tell you we are investigating thoroughly. We are doing a good job, and at some point, all of your questions will be answered, but they are not going to be answered tonight,” Copley said. “I am sorry for that, but know that we are investigating. We care and we are a part of the community.”
Shawna Mack, Evans’ cousin who drove from Joliet-Kankakee area to attend the commission meeting, said those in attendance were there because they were affected by what happened to Evans.
“We love (Evans), and whether it’s near or far, we stand with you and the battle is already won,” Mack said.
Evans attended a rally the following week along with her family.
Homan relinquished the liquor license for the Barn on April 26 before a Liquor Control Commission.
After Homan’s arrest, his attorney, Scott Rosenblum said he felt confident that “once the evidence is looked at fairly and impartially, there will be a determination of not guilty.”
Homan’s case is set for the March jury trial docket. He remains free on bond after posting $2,500.