QUINCY — COVID-19 didn’t disappear like people hoped in 2021, though vaccines became widely available for those 5 and older.
Just before the end of 2020, health departments and medical providers in the region started receiving early shipments of COVID-19 vaccines that had been approved at the time. On Jan. 10, the Adams County Health Department moved their mass testing site from the former Shopko location to the Oakley-Lindsay Center. While testing was being done outside, plans were developed to open up the vaccination site inside the civic center.
Following a strong roll-out that saw Adams County leading the way in the state for vaccination rates, the OLC mass vaccination site was heralded during a February visit by Gov. J.B. Pritzker.
“From the very beginning, the work here has been exemplary,” Pritzker said. “You make our state proud, and I want to pay special tribute to the Adams County Public Health Administrator Jerrod Welch and to his entire team for their tremendous planning and creativity during this pandemic.
“It’s because of the great work of people like Jerrod that Illinois is setting new records in our vaccine rollout.”
By March 1, the OLC operation had been opened up as a statewide vaccination site, and by the end of March, new daily cases in Adams County had dipped to single digits.
“It’s encouraging that the vaccine is becoming more widely available and there are more opportunities to serve more Illinois residents,” said Emily Andrews of the health department.
By mid-April, the total active cases in the county was in the teens, and the Health Department started scaling back their operations and shifted the mass testing and vaccination sites to their own office location.
Vaccination rates slowed in May and case numbers started climbing again. Active cases were back in the triple digits and testing was ramped up again by the county health department.
New mandates began to come down from state and federal officials, affecting healthcare workers and the new school year. After withdrawing the mask mandates in May for residents who had been fully vaccinated, by August the state was again saying that anyone indoors should be masked, regardless of vaccination status.
Throughout the summer, the talk had turned to the newest variant sweeping the globe, the Delta variant. As Thanksgiving passed and the holiday season got into full swing, a new player emerged in the form of the Omicron variant.
The pandemic continues around the world, but in the Quincy area, it seems that life is getting back to some semblance of normal, even as demand for testing climbs and medical personnel brace for what may come from Christmas holiday gatherings.
