Yohn pleads not guilty to additional charges

Bradley Yohn listens to proceedings on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in the Adams County Courthouse. Yohn pleaded not guilty to three counts of possessing contraband in a penal institution and one count of communicating with a witness.

 H-W Photo/Matt Hopf

QUINCY — The Springfield man charged in a 2021 home invasion and carjacking pleaded not guilty to additional charges filed during his time in the Adams County Jail.

Bradley S. Yohn pleaded not guilty to three counts of possessing contraband in a penal institution and one count of communicating with a witness.