Yohn pleads not guilty to additional charges

QUINCY — The Springfield man charged in a 2021 home invasion and carjacking pleaded not guilty to additional charges filed during his time in the Adams County Jail.
Bradley S. Yohn pleaded not guilty to three counts of possessing contraband in a penal institution and one count of communicating with a witness.
He is accused of possessing thumb drives in the Adams County Jail on Nov. 15, 2022. He also is alleged to have contacted Karen Blackledge.
Blackledge was an alleged accomplice to Yohn in the home invasion and carjacking. She was sentenced to 40 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections in April 2022 after she pleaded guilty to charges of home invasion and aggravated sexual assault.
The case is on the March jury trial docket, which also includes a unrelated charge of threatening a public official. He is set to return to court on Feb. 7 for a status hearing in the case.
Judge Tad Brenner brushed aside interruptions during the hearing after Yohn claimed that he had the items in his cell as part of his defense in the 2021 case. He is representing himself in the case.
Yohn has been removed from several of his hearings for outbursts.
Brenner encouraged Yohn to speak with his attorney, Chief Public Defender Todd Nelson, and moved on with the hearing.
Yohn, 35, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of home invasion, one count of aggravated kidnapping, one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking, one count of aggravated criminal sexual assault and one count of residential burglary.
Yohn is alleged to have used force or the threat of force to take a vehicle and kidnap Christine “Tina” Schmitt on Nov. 9, 2021. He then reportedly used force to enter the woman’s home and was alleged to have been carrying a knife.
The case is set for a motion hearing on Feb. 1.
He continues to be held in the Adams County Jail on $15 million bond.