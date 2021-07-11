When I was a kid, I wanted to be ... a nurse so I could help people.
What would you rather be doing right now? Sitting on a sunny beach with an ice cold drink in hand.
Shhhhhh! Don’t tell anyone that ... I have a tattoo.
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? The day my daughter, Tiana, received her college degree. She worked very hard to achieve it while working a full-time job and being a single mom raising three boys.
It really stinks when ... I go to a business, make a purchase and they don’t say “thank you.”
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? Dedicated. I give 150% to everything I do and like everything to be perfect.
I always laugh when ... my entire family gets together and we talk about our younger days.
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? This is a tough one as there are so many. My husband’s mom and dad because they passed when he was young; therefore, I never got to meet them and he also would get to see them. My nephew, Wentric Williams II, who unexpectedly passed away nine months ago at the age of 37, so his wife and six children could see him and spend time with him.
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to ... relax and watch “Chicago Fire,” “Chicago Med,” “Chicago P.D.” or “Criminal Minds.”
People who knew me in high school thought I was ... soft-spoken and reliable. I would do anything for my friends!
My most unforgettable brush with greatness was ... April 8, 2006, the day my husband proposed to me, and Allen Iverson of the Philadelphia 76ers was personally part of the surprise proposal.
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to ... go to Hawaii (Hint, hint, Larry. It’s still on my bucket list.)
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is STILL no way I would ... jump out of an airplane. I hate to fly. (How am I going to make a 12-hour trip to Hawaii?!!)
America should be more concerned about ... America needs a renewed focus on showing compassion to those who have a true need like the homeless and our veterans. Also reinforcing the need to respect those who serve and protect our lives and our freedom.
I’m OK if there’s ever a national shortage of ... black leggings. Every drawer I open seems to hold several pairs of them.
When I’m on the Internet, I always go to ... Facebook so I can see what my family and friends have been up to.
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? From my mom, Ruth Shireman: Do what makes you happy, and enjoy life while you can as you never know what tomorrow will bring. Above all, stay in touch with family, and know that God is in charge, so be thankful.
When I’m cruising down the road, I’m likely listening to ... ‘80s music. It was the best!
I always get sentimental when ... my grandson, Makhi, tells me I am the best nana ever!
The older I get, the more I realize ... how quickly the years go by and do not take anything or anyone for granted.
If I had one “do-over,” I would ... do more fun things with my daughter, Tiana, while raising her. Time is precious!
My favorite item of clothing is ... my dad’s shirt. I miss him dearly and feel like he is with me when I wear it.
If I’ve learned anything at all ... Life can change in the blink of an eye, so live every day to the fullest. Live, laugh and love!