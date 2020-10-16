STAFF REPORT
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Spiders are creatures that many people don’t like to see, but it’s a good thing we have them.
People wanting to learn more about the benefits of spiders can sign up for the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) free virtual program “Spooky Spiders.” This online program will be from 10-10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, and is being put on by the staff of MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center. This program is for all ages. People can register at: https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/174616.
Though this program is free, registration is required. To participate, use the link above. Registrants must provide an email, so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.