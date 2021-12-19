With Christmas only six days away and the New Year less than two weeks from now, let me wish everyone a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!
My reason for writing is that I would like to tell you a story. It’s a story with parts that some of you are already painfully aware of by personal experience.
In 2019 The Herald-Whig began experiencing increasing difficulties in recruiting and keeping carriers to deliver the newspaper. Like most newspapers nationwide we tried multiple options to address the problem and keep prompt daily consistent delivery of the paper. It simply was not working.
On Monday, July 27, 2020, the decision was made that on Oct. 1, 2020, we would change the publishing cycle of the newspaper from afternoon to morning delivery. To carry out this transition, we had to install new hardware, software and implement new deadlines and work schedules. This way by delivering the newspaper early to as many local post offices as possible we were able to use the U.S. Postal Service “Exceptional Dispatch” services to get same day delivery of the newspaper. This allowed us to deliver todays newspaper today to your home by postal delivery Tuesday through Saturday. We kept carriers to continue to deliver a Sunday paper for same day home delivery in Quincy.
The reality of life is that the world changed in 2020. Today you will find business after business with “Help Wanted” or “Apply Inside” signs displayed. Businesses having to limit services or waiting on inventory to arrive and closing early because they don’t have enough staff. These conditions and others are forcing price increases that are necessary for businesses to survive.
Our plan to keep a one day a week carrier force for Sunday has not worked. We still have been unable to keep or recruit carriers. The Circulation department cannot find enough paid substitutes or staff enough employees to deliver the Sunday paper to everyone before noon.
I’m reminded of a quote by author, James Sherman “You can’t go back and make a new start, but you can start right now and make a brand-new ending”
We had another choice back in July 2020! On Sunday, Dec. 26, we will publish the last Sunday print Herald-Whig. We will continue publishing local news and sports on Sundays. Prices of subscriptions will remain the same since many of our customers have said, they cannot afford to pay more for their subscription. The last time The Herald-Whig increased the price of a home delivery subscription was in 2002. Similar newspapers to The Herald-Whig charge in the range of $20 to $30 a month with some higher. Weekend only subscribers will receive a Friday and Saturday paper. The weekly color comic section will be in the Saturday paper with children’s activities and games for the whole family. And so that everyone can plan their TV schedule for the weekend we will have the weekly TV book delivered with the Friday paper. The Herald-Whig newsroom will continue to be on call and reporting seven-days a week. Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, being a postal holiday, The Herald-Whig’s carrier force will deliver a paper to homes in Quincy. Others will be delivered Monday by mail.
Recently we had a change in leadership of the newsroom with the promotion of Matt Hopf, Executive Editor and our recent hire, Craig Sesker, our new Sports Editor. We are currently advertising and interviewing for a news editor, sports reporter and sports reporter freelancers to rebuild our sports team. With new print/digital advertising representatives for local businesses and classified we are poised to significantly improve our market coverage.
During the transition of new computer systems, staff and deadlines the quality and content of the newspaper has suffered. For that I accept personal responsibility and apologize to every one of our subscribers. You and the communities we serve deserve better. And we intend to change that in the immediate future. We are investing in our press with specialist scheduled to aid with a full-maintenance service work-up installation of new rollers, blankets and miscellaneous parts after the holidays.
Our number one priority is to provide you our subscribers with a newspaper that keeps you informed, enlightened, amused and proud of your community. Our focus is on local news, we want to tell both sides of the story without opinions, being prompt and correct. We intend to be a voice for all but reflect the positive values of the majority on our opinion pages. We will be politically independent with no political affiliations. To carry out these goals, we must be financially solid; we don’t have the luxury of a mega-multi-media company to pay our bills anymore.
This past year has been a year of transition, and we’re not done but the hard part is over. Now we rebuild. We have been and will be the number one source for local news and sports in print and online.
Yesterday is in the history books, not to be forgotten; we can only change tomorrow, and we will! We’ve got a plan and now it’s time to execute.
I personally subscribe to the Steve Jobs philosophy: “Let’s go invent tomorrow rather than worrying about what happened yesterday.”
Again, my apologies to our subscribers and ask that you give us a chance to show you the difference. Thank you for your patronage, Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to all!
