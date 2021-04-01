The Quincy Park Board seats available in Tuesday’s election are not contested. Four people are running for four seats, so each will be a commissioner on the seven-person board.
All bring their own experiences and expertise to the board, but most importantly, they have the best interests of the Park District and the community in mind.
John Frankenhoff has served on the Park Board for 19 years – several as president – and provides his institutional knowledge to the board.
Patty McGlothlin was appointed to the board in June to fill a vacancy. She had previously served between 2008 and 2017 and her previous experience on the board will serve it well. Barb Holthuas was first elected in 2017 and has served as vice president of the board.
J. David Gilbert, development director for the Mississippi Valley Council of the Boy Scouts of America, is the only newcomer seeking election to the Park Board.
Gilbert is not a Quincy native, so he will bring the experience of being a Quincy transplant and what impression the Park District gives to newcomers.
The Park District has more than 1,000 acres of park land across the city with an annual operating budget of more than $7 million that when approved is done with little fanfare and vivitrol that is seen at state and federal levels.
Because the COVID-19 pandemic scuttled much programming last year, the district is keeping costs level for the community in 2021 to thank the public for getting through 2020.
The Bill Klingner Trail continues to be a jewel in the district. With the support of grants, commitments from Friends of the Trail and a $2.3 million bond, the Park District was able to add two new sections for runners, walkers and cyclists during the last two years.
During the early stages of the pandemic, it became a popular destination as people sought to get outside. Parking at Bob Mays Park was in such high demand that the trail-specific parking is being added along Quintron Way to alleviate the strain on the park’s parking lot.
On top of that, the nature trails in Gardner Park completed by volunteers have reopened areas of the park not seen by the public in many years. Bob Bangert Park also has been redeveloped into wetlands in a partnership with the Mississippi Valley Hunters and Fishermen’s Association and now hosts nature programming.
Moving forward the Park District is looking at several issues.
Last year, the Quincy Park Board agreed to seek privatization options for the Art Keller Marina after several years of declining revenue and slip rentals at the Quinsippi Island facility. Even though the district was initially approached about privatization, no proposals were submitted to the district in January.
The board will have to consider the future of the facility as this is the first year the district will transfer money – $5,000 – from its corporate fund to the marina’s fund to keep its cash balance from going negative.
Moving forward the board should consider soliciting proposals to privatize the marina in the future, as well as explore opportunities to make some improvements to the marina without dipping much into the corporate fund.
The Park District is a stakeholder in the city of Quincy’s Riverfront Master Plan.
Park Board commissioners have rightfully addressed concerns about the overall cost to the district in the future and believe that the core area should be focused between Broadway and York.
The district has several projects along the river it is considering in the future, including further development of Lincoln Park and the expansion of the Klingner Trail into Bob Bangert Park and south along Bonansinga Drive.
The work continues.
The Park Board should be commended for its service, and we endorse the four candidates in the election.