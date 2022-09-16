A lawyer friend of mine once told me there are three sides to every story.
When it comes to recycling in the city of Quincy, the number might be closer to three dozen.
A spirited debate over whether the city should do away with curbside pickup of recyclable material and shift toward collection at public drop-off sites came down to one vote Monday evening.
Mayor Mike Troup held the tie-breaking trump card, and he played it without hesitation.
"I knew it was going to be a close vote," Troup said afterward, "just from the public comments at last week's (council) meeting, and at the forum (last Wednesday). I know several of the aldermen had questions. (Director of Administrative Services) Jeff Mays and (City Engineer) Jeffrey Conte have done a good job walking through all the issues, and trying to address the questions.”
Mays reviewed the numbers prior to the vote.
“Recycling, as it is, has not been working,” Mays said. “Continued and growing taxpayer subsidies to offset operating losses have increased in the last three years from $212,000 to $319,000.
“Growing fleet expenses and the need to purchase replacement trucks have also increased dramatically. From fiscal year 2020 the maintenance costs went from $92,900 to $236,500 this current year. Replacement costs are approximately $310,000 per truck. Delivery time to acquire a new truck (or trucks) is estimated to be 12 to 18 months.”
And the negative numbers kept adding up.
“More importantly from my standpoint, we have recycled material volume that has dropped dramatically over the last 10 years,” Mays added. “So we still have the same revenues, shrinking base (approximately 40% of the Quincy households pay the $5 monthly fee to put their recyclable material at the curb every week), and then you have volume decreasing by over half, from fiscal year 2011 – 1,918 tons – to fiscal year 2022, when it was 918 tons.
“That’s a shadow of what it once was.”
Troup had the voting support of seven City Council members: Aldermen Greg Fletcher, R-1; Eric Entrup, R-1; Jeff Bergman, R-2; Mike Rein, R-5; John Mast, R-5; Richie Reis, D-6; and Jack Holtschlag, D-7.
Alderman Bergman was adamant in his support for the change, which he believes will enable more Quincy residents to recycle on a regular basis. The $5 monthly fee for curbside collection was a hindrance, he said.
Bergman voted for the ordinance because he believes the elimination of curbside recycling will enable Central Services to focus its attention on day-to-day matters "that get results."
"Like mowing grass, painting curbs, street repairs, putting up signs," he said.
Mike Farha, R-4, spoke up for the 20 or so couples he had met with recently to discuss this hot-button issue.
“I’m torn from the business side. I’m torn from the public side,” Farha said. “I know the people from the fourth and fifth wards, and from the third ward, do not agree with what we’re doing.
“It’s just common sense. The schools teach recycling. They teach green. This is not green.”
Conte assured Alderman Entrup that the collection bins and platforms around the yet-to-be-revealed collection sites would be ready “well before” the anticipated start date of March 1, 2023.
Just in time for the next chapter in “As Quincy Recycles”.
